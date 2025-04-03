American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 35,363 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in ENI by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE E opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

