American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 522,941 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 416.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,495,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter worth about $35,709,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,658,000 after acquiring an additional 938,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

