American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 531.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

NYSE:AMG opened at $172.98 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

