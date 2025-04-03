American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,637 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE BUD opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

