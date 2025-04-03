American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Camden National by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 38.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAC opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $679.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

