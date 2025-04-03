American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 15,761 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 27.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in MSA Safety by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 651,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,977,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $149.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

