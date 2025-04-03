American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 36,821 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,564,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $107,728. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

