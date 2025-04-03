American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $4,891,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.