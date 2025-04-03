American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.97 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.