Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $102.16

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $81.49 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $170.34. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,865,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $123,601,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

