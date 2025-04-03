Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) PT at $283.40

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $249.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.03 and its 200 day moving average is $256.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

