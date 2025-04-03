Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $26.33

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

S stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,876.10. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

