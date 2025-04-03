Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,179,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $236.62 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.68 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

