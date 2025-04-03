Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Ares Capital worth $93,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 187,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.