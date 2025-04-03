Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. The trade was a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $76.78 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile



Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

