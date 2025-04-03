Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ACLS opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

