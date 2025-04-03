Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$19.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.59.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$10.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$960.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$10.12 and a 52-week high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

