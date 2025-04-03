Bank of America Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $41.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. Capital One Financial cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE NOG opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady bought 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.