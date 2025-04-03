BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $107,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 2,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,478.74. The trade was a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.