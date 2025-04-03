Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock’s current price.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

LYV opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $9,449,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

