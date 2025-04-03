Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Black Hills by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Black Hills by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

