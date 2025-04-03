Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 5,182 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after acquiring an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,606,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 358,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,026,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.