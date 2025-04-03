Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 654 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDW stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.