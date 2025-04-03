Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 762 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,943.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

