Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 606.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,973,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after buying an additional 87,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,526,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,997,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

