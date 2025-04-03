Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795,590 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,858,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,289,000. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,276,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

