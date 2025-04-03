Blair William & Co. IL Buys 26,982 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of AMTM opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

