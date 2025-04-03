Blair William & Co. IL Buys 438 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:HYD opened at $51.10 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.