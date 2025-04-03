Blair William & Co. IL Buys 51,126 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 362,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,975,000 after buying an additional 489,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

