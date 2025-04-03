Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 46,647 Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Brands Co. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

