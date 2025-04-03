Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IR opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

