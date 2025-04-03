Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $709,300,000 after purchasing an additional 160,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,963 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,167,544 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 335,180 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.