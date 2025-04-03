Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,974,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BBCA stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

