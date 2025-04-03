Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.15.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

