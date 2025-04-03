Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.08 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,821 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Glj Research reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE CLF opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

