Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

