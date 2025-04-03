Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.17 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 344.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 1.4 %

EQT opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.