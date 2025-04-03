Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $259.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.