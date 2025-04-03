Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.29 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 75.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after buying an additional 904,498 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 961.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 585,394 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 993.4% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 293,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,010 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $50,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,197.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.93. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.60 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

