Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.30 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after buying an additional 882,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $20,053,000. Amundi boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 836,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 564,202 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,622,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3,041.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 375,693 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

