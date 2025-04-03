Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.43 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

