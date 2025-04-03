Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $1,091,310.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,331.48. This represents a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,632.24. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

