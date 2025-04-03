Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.47 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

