Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,975,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

