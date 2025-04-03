Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $146.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $152.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

