Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after acquiring an additional 582,643 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $139.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

