Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Newmont by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Newmont by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

