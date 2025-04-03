Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Symbotic by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Symbotic by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Symbotic by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.67, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $124,488.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,650.20. This represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $422,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,433.74. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

