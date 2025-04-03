Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

