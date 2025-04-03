Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,699 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IQVIA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,640,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.11 and a one year high of $252.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.92.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

